Mary Jo (McCann) Carlson, 78, of Elk River went home to be with Jesus March 22, 2020. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother of tremendous faith who impacted those around her with steadfast love and encouragement. She is survived by her children Chris (Deb) Carlson and Kelly (Jeff) Gibas; grandchildren Taylor, Andrew, Michaela, Maddie, Ben and Sam; great-grandchildren Dallas, Carson and Greta; and brothers Brian McCann and Dennis McCann. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dallas Carlson; parents James and Artemise McCann; brothers James McCann, Kevin McCann and Steven McCann, and sisters Kathleen Greenwood and Colleen McCann. Mary Jo McCann was born on July 21, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN to James and Artemise (Pohl) McCann. She was raised in St. Cloud and Minneapolis and graduated from Marshall High School in Minneapolis in 1959, where she met her husband Dallas. She earned a B.S. Degree in Medical Technology in 1963 from the University of Minnesota, and later attained her LPN Certification in 1990. She enjoyed a long and successful career in the healthcare industry working for Midway Hospital, Medtronic, Group Health and General Mills, where she retired. Mary Jo and Dallas also owned Portside Resort on Mille Lacs Lake and lived in the Isle, MN area from 1976 to 1987. They lived in New Hope and Maple Grove from 1987 to 2000, and then settled into the Elk River area to be close to family, where they remained for the rest of their lives. Mary Jo was known for her devout faith and tender heart. Her powerful testimony of being miraculously healed from Leukemia at the age of 45 touched many, and her decision to follow Jesus Christ will impact her family for generations to come. Dallas and Mary Jo enjoyed wintering in Texas, where Mary Jo was known to whoop up on the tennis court. She was happiest when her family was together, sharing a meal and a spirited card game of “31.” Mary Jo was a passionate supporter of her children and grandchildren and was known for her ability to encourage and motivate those she loved with a special blend of practicality, warmth and unconditional love. Her lifelong passion for the healthcare industry has impacted many, including her daughter Kelly and granddaughters Michaela and Maddie, who have pursued professional careers in healthcare and are positively impacting lives while following in Mary Jo’s footsteps. Mary Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be sadly missed. Celebration of life service details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to local food shelves. No memorials are requested.
