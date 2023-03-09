Mary Jo Fischer Anderson Peterson Walburg

Mary Jo, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, was born December 23, 1931 to Leo and Lillian (Hunt) Fischer in Benton County and passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023.
She graduated from Onamia High School in 1948. She found her way to Minneapolis and married Donald Anderson. Mom also lived in Elk River and Princeton. She was very social and loved being a server. She worked for a number of restaurants including Lincoln Del and Deziels Supper Club. She enjoyed working for the auto auction and other trucking firms providing large vehicle escort services.
Mom loved to polka dance, play cards and spend time with her family and friends. She loved wearing vibrant colors and dangle earrings.
Mary Jo is survived by her five children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A life well lived.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM, with visitation beginning at 11:30 AM, at the Church of Saint Andrew, 566 4th St NW, Elk River, MN. All are invited to wear green, Mom's favorite color!
