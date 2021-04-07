Survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Lillian and Austin; mom, Vicky (Dave) Cornelius-Anderson; sisters, Rachael (Tyler) McLeod, Amy (Bill) Weltzin, Carolyn (Jordan) Boustead and Katherine Cornelius; Grandma “Dear” Jacky Austin; mother-in-law, Kathy Sheets; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10th at St. Andrews’s Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, a pre-registration is required. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 9th and 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10th, both at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Metavivor.
