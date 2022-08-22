Mary C. Hoffman

Mary C. (Bloms) Hoffman, age 73, of Elk River passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
She was born on March 25, 1949 in St. Michael, the daughter of Roger and Verna (Duerr) Bloms.
On August 26, 2000, Mary C. Bloms and Ernest W. Hoffman were joined in holy marriage at their home in Elk River.
She was formerly employed for 52 years at The Monticello Medical Clinic. She began working as a medical technician and later as a receptionist.
She enjoyed gardening and flowers. Mary's favorite time of the years was Christmas.
Survived by her loving husband: Ernest W. "Ernie" Hoffman of Elk River; son: Jeffrey C. Goeb of Princeton; her mother: Verna Bloms; siblings: Bobbie (Vern) Dawson, Susie Sevcik, Mike Bloms, Mark Bloms (Dorothy) and John (Christie) Bloms; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her father Roger Bloms.
A Funeral Service for Mary C. (Bloms) Hoffman will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Visitation held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. at the funeral home.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
