Mary Ann Zappa, age 84, of Elk River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 22, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Bertha Lynch. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Eugene “Gene”; beloved children Michael (Lori), Patricia (Bob) Jones, Thomas (Dan), Shawn (Lori), Shannon (Chris) Ambrose; grandchildren Nicole (Alex) Kelsen, Kala, Taylor, Peter, Jack, Dominick, Vittorio, Michelyn, William, Anthony, Joseph, Marianne; great-grandchildren Van and Magnus Kelsen; as well as sister Patricia Taylor.
Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital for 36 years. Private family mass of Christian burial at the Church of St. Andrew, Elk River at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Livestream available at https://vimeo.com/504165471. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sharing and Caring Hands. She was loved and will be deeply missed.
