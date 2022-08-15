Mary Ann Hawkins

Mary Hawkins, age 75, of Elk River, Minnesota passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer on August 9, 2022.
She is survived by husband of 55 years Butch (Howard), children Angela (Tom) Wagamon, Patrick (Kristine), Krista (Justin) Nielsen, seven grandchildren, Jay (Mari), Clayton (Amy), Elizabeth (Connor), Katherine (Bo), Rebecca, Leif, Cade, six great grandchildren, Oliver, Attikus, Sonny, Walker, Callan, and Lainey.
She was preceded in death by brother, Bruce, and parents, Norman and Ann Engman. Mary was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who truly loved her family and friends. She was adored by so many and will be greatly missed by all.
Mary treasured her time with the entire family and never turned down an opportunity to be together. She made the most of her time at her cabin on Whitefish Lake and always looked forward to happy hour with her children, grandchildren and all of her wonderful friends. Her smiles and laughter will never be forgotten. Family dinners, lunches, happy hours, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and all other family gatherings will never be the same without her, but we know she's in a better place and is watching over all of us.
Celebration of Life for Mary will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Eagle Brook Church - Ham Lake (1503 157th Ave NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304) with visitation at 10 a.m., and service at 11 a.m.
Beverages and hors d'oeuvres will be served at Twin Cities Players Club following the service (11444 Tournament Players Pkwy, Blaine, MN 55449).
We invite her friends and loved ones to join us to celebrate her life. Please bring a favorite photo of Mary and share your stories of an amazing lady.
