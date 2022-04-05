Marv Roley of Elk River, MN passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the age of 85.
Marv was born in the small farming community of Warren, MN to parents Emmit and Gerda Roley. He was the youngest son of eight children. He graduated from Warren High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Army in 1955. He served overseas in Korea. Marv returned home and married Carol Roley (Filipi), also of Warren, MN, in 1964. Marv and Carol had two children, Jeffrey and LeAnn.
Marv is survived by his dedicated wife of 57 years, Carol; his children, Jeffrey Roley (U.S. Army) and LeAnn France (Roley); four granddaughters, Jennifer D'Amore (Roley), Corissa Roley-Wagner, Chloe Roley (U.S. Navy), and Faith Roley; his sole surviving sibling, sister Phyllis Troska (Roley); as well numerous members of his extended family to include cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Marv was a farmer at heart, an experienced mechanic, heavy equipment operator, and collector of all manner of man-treasures to include various tractors and other pieces of farming equipment and implements. He instilled this knowledge and love of working the land in his son, Jeff, and later his granddaughters by way of epic lawn mower rides that instilled the philosophy of, "You don't have to get off the mower and pick up those fallen branches...Our good 'ole John Deere will just run 'em over and spit 'em out."
Marv was also known to many friends and acquaintances in the communities of Elk River, Nowthen and Ramsey, and he was always good for a cup of coffee at the local "coffee pot" (AKA Bill's Gas Station in Nowthen, MN), where he would meet with friends twice daily to shoot the breeze and solve the world's problems. Not many problems got solved, but a lot of coffee got drank!
A Celebration of Life memorial and luncheon will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1:00-4:00pm at the Elk River American Legion, Post 112, 525 Railroad Drive, Elk River, MN 55330.
Because Marvin was so proud to serve his country, as well as the military service of his son Jeff, and now granddaughter Chloe, the family requests that in lieu of any gifts, cards, or flowers, a donation is made to the American Legion to continue to support military personnel and their families. Thank you.
