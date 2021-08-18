Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Marvin Dewaine Arneson on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Morten and Sharon Arneson’s Home (26222 184th St., Big Lake, MN 55309). Marvin Dewaine Arneson, age 63, of Orrock, MN, died unexpectedly at home on August 1, 2021. He was born November 29, 1957 to Morten and Sharon (Okerstrom) Arneson in Fort Knox, KY. Marvin lived most of his life in Orrock, MN. He drove semi for a living. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and canning. Marvin is survived by his parents, Morten and Sharon Arneson of Orrock, MN; siblings, twin brother Marlyn Arneson of Orrock, MN, Mark (Diane) Arneson of Mora, MN, Julie (Ed) Hickman of Las Vegas, NV, Morten Jr. “Mooney” (Lucinda) Arneson of Brooten, MN; two adult children Mike and Jennifer; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and daughter, Jessica.
