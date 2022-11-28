Martin L. Hinz

Martin Louis Hinz passed away at the Veterans Home in Silver Bay, MN on November 24, 2022 at age 93.

Born at home by Little Twin Lakes in Elk River, MN. Graduating class of 1946 at Elk River High School. Martin was in the US Army from 1951 to 1953, serving 6 months in the 21st Infantry Regiment, Company K at the 38th parallel as a frontline gunner in the Korean War. Married (Zoe) Darlene Holmes, after the war, on February 28, 1953. Worked at Federal Cartridge for 35-1/2 years as a shotshell ballistics technician.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.