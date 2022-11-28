Martin L. Hinz

Martin Louis Hinz passed away at the Veterans Home in Silver Bay, MN on November 24, 2022 at age 93.
Born at home by Little Twin Lakes in Elk River, MN. Graduating class of 1946 at Elk River High School. Martin was in the US Army from 1951 to 1953, serving 6 months in the 21st Infantry Regiment, Company K at the 38th parallel as a frontline gunner in the Korean War. Married (Zoe) Darlene Holmes, after the war, on February 28, 1953. Worked at Federal Cartridge for 35-1/2 years as a shotshell ballistics technician.
Martin will be remembered as an avid fisher, hunter, trapper, and gardener.
Preceded in death by parents, Louis Hinz and Louise (Kastendick); wife, Z. Darlene (Holmes); son, Roger Hinz; brother, Donald Hinz and sister, Luella Hustad.
Survived by son, Martin (Becky) Hinz; daughter, Linda (Mitch) Wersal and eight loving grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Those who wish to remember Martin may make gifts in his memory to the Silver Bay Veterans Home, 56 Outer Drive, Silver Bay, MN 55614. Funeral service Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11 AM, St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd., Elk River, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment St. John Cemetery. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
