Martha Travis of Elk River, MN, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 82. Originally from Waterloo, IL, Martha moved to Elk River in 1963 and quickly dedicated her life to supporting the family, friends and neighbors she loved so dearly. After earning her nursing degree from the Deaconess College of Nursing in St. Louis in 1958, she became especially active in the health care community, supporting Guardian Angels and the Mercy Hospital Foundation as well as United Way, CAER of Elk River, PEO and Union Congregational Church. As an avid outdoors woman, Martha was always happiest on the water. Whether leading houseboating adventures in Voyagers National Park, fishing with “Martha’s Marauders,” traveling the world or spending time with her kids and grandkids at the cabin, Martha could always be found with a smile on her face and love in her heart. She was simply unsinkable. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard Travis; sister, Lucile Quernheim and parents, Albert and Amanda Quernheim. Survived by her children, Karen Moberg (Peter), Jeff Travis (Karen) and John Travis (Sara); as well as her grandchildren, Aaron, Jenna, Emily, Amanda and Emma; her great-grandchildren, Zoe and Walter. A public visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, MN. To join online by Zoom, call 763-441-1212. Visitation will be followed by a private graveside service at Orono Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Guardian Angels Senior Services of Elk River, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
