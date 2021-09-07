Marlin Albert Deling

Marlin A. Deling, age 62 of Ramsey, passed away unexpectedly on August 31 ,2021. Marlin enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his tractor and spending time with his family, grandchildren and close friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Irleen and his brother, Leroy. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lori; children, Nicole (Eric) Mold, Kristina (Jacob) Mihelich, Amanda (Brian) Haughey; grandchildren, Ashlynn, Ryder, Kate, Lucy, Amelia; siblings, Orville (Irene), Russell (Brenda), Loren (Marilyn), Mary, Marjorie (Scott) Kittleson; along with many other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 8th at 6 PM with a visitation from 4-6 PM at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW, Andover. Interment will be on Thursday at 11 AM at Tenhassen Cemetery in Ceylon, MN. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
