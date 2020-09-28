Marjory M. (Howe) Kriesel

Marjory Howe Kriesel, age 88, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. Margy was born on May 6, 1932 in New Brighton, MN. Her family moved to Zimmerman, MN in 1937. She graduated from Elk River High School in 1951. She married the love of her life, Elmer Kriesel, in 1952. They had three children. After having her children, Margy went back to school and earned her degree as a registered nurse. Most of her nursing career included working as a Director of Nursing at various long-term care facilities. After retirement, Margy and Elmer enjoyed time at their lake home in Backus, MN and traveling in their RV. In later years, they helped manage a campground in Texas as well as Fish Lake Campground outside Prior Lake, MN. Because Margy married a guitar player she enjoyed time with “jammers” and made many musical friends throughout the 48 states. Margy loved to laugh, tell stories and spend time with her family and friends. She loved shopping, reading, writing short stories, traveling and making music with her husband. She especially enjoyed the Star Tribune’s daily crossword puzzle. Margy put together a program in the Nursing Home for women to share stories from their weddings including sharing her wedding dress that survived both a house fire and a tornado. Margy was a past member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Zimmerman. She also was a long-time proud member of Unit 560 of the American Legion Auxiliary. Margy is preceded in death by her husband Elmer; parents, Hank and Nettie Howe; and brothers Wes and Bert Howe. She is survived by her children Peggy Moon (Carl), Dan Kriesel (Monica) and Darla Heinert (John); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Millie Evans and brother Jim Howe and many nieces and nephews. Sincere gratitude to the staff and residents of Talahi Nursing Home for their compassionate care. A private service for close friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bellwood Cemetery, 26501-146th St. NW, Zimmerman. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
