Marjorie Wilkens, age 79, of St. Cloud, formerly of Elk River, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Steve; father, Wilmer Jensen; grandparents, Evelyn and Harry Jensen. Marjorie is survived by her children, Daniel, Marina (Joe) Thomforde, Darla (Scott Porter) Durand; grandchildren, Brandon (Cassie) Thomforde, Brody (Amber) Thomforde, Shane Durand, Nicole (Jimmy) Tholkes, Jacklyn Wilkens and Matt Wilkens; great-grandchildren, Addeson, Amelia, Izaiah and Kiera; other family and friends. Per her wishes, there will be no service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
Marjorie Wilkens
