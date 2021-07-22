Marissa Kristine Norby, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her home in Virginia. Born in Coon Rapids, MN, she attended University of Iowa before entering the U.S. Air Force where she achieved the rank of Staff Sgt Select. She worked as a Targeteer Intelligence Analyst at Langley Air Force Base. Marissa was kind and empathetic which led her to help with refugees in the Virginia area. Her huge smile and infectious laugh was what made her special. She had many interests: running, snowboarding, traveling, politics and scary movies. Chips and salsa were her go to and Florida was her happy place. She was a Minnesota girl through and through and loved the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Vikings. She looked forward to her favorite holiday, Halloween. Marissa was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Erick and Lilly LaVine, Peder and Ruth Norby, Elmer and Dula Feddersen and Earl and Sophy Hauschild. She is survived by her wife, Abigail Gonzalez; her mother, Kristen Norby; her father, Erick Norby; her stepmother, Erin Frank; her mother-in-law, Pat Gonzalez; her brother-in-law, Alex Gonzalez; her brother, Reese Norby; her stepbrothers, Ethan and Gabe Frank; her grandparents, Darryl and Pat Norby, Dave and Lois Hauschild and Carl and Terry Baer; Uncle Andrew, Aunt Shelly Liljequist (Eric), Aunt Stacy Porter (Denny); many cousins; and her canine babies, Jacky and Joey. A Military Service to remember Marissa will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Langley Air Force Base. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers, MN. Following the Celebration of Life, there will be a open house with lots of Mexican food, chips and salsa, Marissa’s favorite - at 13371 Oakwood Drive, Rogers, MN. Inurnment will be at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, MN. Donations in Marissa’s name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.