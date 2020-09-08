Marie (nee Pouliot) Dehn

Marie Dehn, age 95, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away September 4, 2020. She was blessed by a long life filled with loving and serving those around her. Marie attended District 90 grade school in Loretto. Marie resided and nannied for Superintendent of Wayzata Schools in order to graduate from Wayzata High School in 1943 after bus routes changed. Marie moved to Minneapolis and worked for Russell Miller Milling Co. as a bookkeeper/secretary until she met Lowell Dehn, the love of her life, at Lake Sarah Dance Pavillion. Marie and Lowell were united in marriage on May 23, 1950, in Corcoran, MN. Marie and Lowell raised 10 children on their family dairy farm in Rogers, MN. Marie selflessly loved her husband and children, faithfully preparing meals, doing laundry, gardening and canning the harvest, along with many other general housekeeping chores. Marie was an active and faithful member of St. Martin’s and St. Andrews Catholic Churches where she was a choir member, Christian Mothers’ treasurer, taught CCD classes, moderated small meetings and belonged to the St. Martin’s and St. Michael’s prayer lines. Marie was a lifelong member of the Elk River/Rogers VFW 5518 Ladies Auxiliary. Marie was genuinely interested in everyone she met. She was an encouragement and role model to all. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Ephrem and Agnes Pouliot; husband, Lowell; son, Rollie; great-grandson, Cole Messer; brothers, Ernie and Donald; sisters, Isabelle Barthel and Delia Roehl. Survived by daughters, Denise (Richard) Harding, Cheryl (Gordy) Dehmer; sons, Michael (Sandy), Brian (Melanie), Kevin (Sherri), Chris (Debbie), Joe (Kim), Leon (Sandy) and Keith (Heidi); 34 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren plus two; brothers, George, Fr. Francis, Richard, Ralph, Leo, Fr. Gene; sisters, Marian Neuman, Carol Mindrum; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Church of St Andrew, 566-4th St. NW, Elk River. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie’s name may be directed to the Church of St Andrew. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
