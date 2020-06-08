Margaret “Peg” Houle, of Elk River, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020. She was born Dec. 1, 1933 to Walter and Laura (Dufault) Morinville, in Red Lake Falls, MN. She is survived by children: Paula (Tim) Hayes, Greg (Dalona), Dave (Julie), Phil (Cookie), Charlie (Stacey), and Theresa (Gene) Zerwas; 14 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings: Pat Hince, Jerry (Judy) Morinville, Jeanne Dufault, and Mike (Bonnie) Morinville; in-laws: Muggs Seifert, Joyce Marier, Gene (Kathy) Houle, Marlene Houle and so many more relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wally Houle. In the early years, Peg kept busy managing house and home while raising six children - who were all born within six years and 10 months! In addition to that, Peg and Wally planted and maintained huge vegetable gardens for their growing family. Peg did all of the canning and freezing to preserve their harvest. She baked all of their bread - 20 loaves at a time, sewed clothes for the entire family and cut everyone’s hair too. After moving to Elk River, in addition to continuing to mother six kids, doing all the cooking, cleaning, and laundry, she drove a school bus for nine years and helped Wally with the family business. In her “free” time, Peg enjoyed pretty much any kind of craft project - from knitting and crocheting, stamping, sewing, flower arranging, cake decorating, and photography. But the hobby that occupied the most of her time was researching family history and genealogy for more than 35 years. It was a pursuit she was fascinated with until her recent illness. Peg and Wally were retired owners of Houle Oil Company and Tally Ho Cafe, long time members of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, and Elk River Golf Club. Peg was also active in the women’s groups supporting the American Legion, the KC’s, and the Lion’s Club. Their retirement years brought lots of golf, playing cards, and wintering in Arizona for more than 25 years. Incredibly special thanks to the loving and compassionate care she received those last 10 days from Donna. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life to be planned for a later date due to the ongoing corona-virus restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
