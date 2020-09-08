Margaret Marie Nordhausen

Margaret Marie Nordhausen, age 89 of Elk River, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Walker Methodist in Rush City, MN. Her husband Keith preceded her in death. Margaret is survived by her children Patrice (Kent) Carter, Steven (Jan) Nordhausen, Lori (David) Quam, Charles (Kay) Nordhausen; her beloved cat Gussie, and many furry grandkids. Memorial Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Otsego Cemetery, 95th St. NE in Otsego. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Animal Humane Society. Dare’s Funeral and Cremation Service 763-441-1212

