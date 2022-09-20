Margaret Louise Tarnowski

Margaret Louise Tarnowski, age 89, of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022.

Margaret was born on July 3, 1933 to Alfred and Laura (Hagel) Ebner in Elk River, where she was raised. She attended and graduated from St. Francis High School (a former resident and day school for girls) in Little Falls, MN. In her late teens, Margaret met Roger Tarnowski at a dance hall in Rogers, MN. They were united in marriage on July 22, 1953. After living in the Washington DC area for a few years while Roger served in the Army, they moved back to Elk River where they raised four children. Margaret worked in the local flower shop, then became the owner and Deputy Registrar of the Department of Motor Vehicles for Sherburne County, where she worked for many years until retiring in 1990.

