Margaret Louise Tarnowski, age 89, of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022.
Margaret was born on July 3, 1933 to Alfred and Laura (Hagel) Ebner in Elk River, where she was raised. She attended and graduated from St. Francis High School (a former resident and day school for girls) in Little Falls, MN. In her late teens, Margaret met Roger Tarnowski at a dance hall in Rogers, MN. They were united in marriage on July 22, 1953. After living in the Washington DC area for a few years while Roger served in the Army, they moved back to Elk River where they raised four children. Margaret worked in the local flower shop, then became the owner and Deputy Registrar of the Department of Motor Vehicles for Sherburne County, where she worked for many years until retiring in 1990.
In 2000, the couple moved to their lake home in Deerwood, MN. They were "snow birds," spending the summers in Deerwood and their winters in their mobile home in St. Petersburg, FL. Margaret moved back to Elk River after Roger passed away in 2020. She spent her final years at Guardian Angels by the Lake Senior Living and Memory Care.
Margaret enjoyed playing cards and cribbage with friends, her grandchildren, bingo, word-find puzzles, being a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, and living life in general. Everyone that knew her was touched by her kindness and sweet disposition. She loved God, and prayed her rosary daily.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents Alfred and Laura Ebner; sisters Yvonne and Marie Ebner and Jeanette Polejewski; brothers Joseph and Paul Ebner; and son-in-law Gary Wernersbach.
She is survived by her children Mary Wernersbach of Zimmerman, MN, Bruce (Lea Ann) Tarnowski of Elk River, Lisa Huttner of Elk River and Diane (Eddie) Weyandt of Kenyon, MN; brothers Ronnie (Norma) Ebner and Gordon Ebner; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband, Roger, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN after a small, private service per her wishes.
