Margaret L. Zanke was born to Arthur and Edna (McKenzie) Yackley on September 26, 1920, at Canby, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school in Canby. She obtained her High School Diploma as an adult and completed a Nurse’s Aide Training Course and took Bookkeeping/Accounting Courses at Canby Technical College and Southwest Minnesota State University. Margaret married Gordon Zanke and to that union she was blessed with daughters DeAnne, Patricia, Judith and Mary. Margaret’s family was the heart of her life next only to her faith. Family gatherings, reunions and history were important to her. She gave us love, taught us kindness, laughter and strength while she modeled perseverance and her faith. Margaret was employed as a cook at Canby High School; salesperson for J C Penney’s; Food Coordinator at Camp Courage; Secretary/Bookkeeper at Russ’s Mobile Oil; Service Desk Representative at the Canby News; Office Manager/Bookkeeper at the Lyon County Residential Facility for troubled youth and was an Assistant Secretary of Faith Mountain Ministries. At retirement age, she worked part time at the Green Thumb Program putting “seniors” to work in Lyon/Lincoln Counties. She received State of MN Awards for high placement of her seniors. Margaret finally retired at age 82 and moved to Elk River, MN. She an active member of Central Lutheran Church participating in Bible Studies, McC’s Meal site, Befrienders, Stephen Ministry and the Veterans Program. At 95, she moved to Park River Estates Care Center in Coon Rapids. She began her mission as a “prayer warrior.” Her caregivers at Park River were angels on earth. Throughout her 100+ years, she brought joy to her family and to many others. Margaret has eight grandchildren;15 great-grandchildren, numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters, three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-laws, a son-in-law, grandson, great-grandson and friends. She’s forever in our hearts and we know she knows the glory of her Saviour. Memorials preferred to: Central Lutheran Church Youth Ministry, Park River Estates Care Resident Council or CAER Food Shelf, Elk River, MN. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
