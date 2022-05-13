Margaret J. Haugland

Margaret June Haugland, of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the age of 74. She was a strong, independent, active and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend whose beautiful smile and contagious laugh lit up the souls of many.
Margaret was born to Robert and Nesta (Boland) Prescott on June 1, 1947 in Princeton, MN where she continued to reside throughout her childhood and graduated from Princeton High School in 1965. Margaret was a natural caretaker starting at the age of 16 when she had to take over the role of raising her siblings. Her loving and nurturing traits carried over once she started a family of her own.
On October 3, 1969, Margaret married Gary Haugland in South Dakota and she welcomed three step-children (Rick, Debi and Shari) into her life. They moved to Zimmerman, MN where they were blessed with two more children (Teri and Tom). She worked various jobs outside the home in order to raise and provide for her family. One of her greatest joys in life was then becoming a grandma to 12 grandchildren.
Margaret enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, traveling, going on walks, going to the casino and attending church. She absolutely loved spending time at the cabin with Gary and attending her grandchildren's extra-curricular events.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Nesta Prescott; husband Gary Haugland and sister Mary Davis.
She is survived by her children Teri Johnson, Tom (Shelly) Haugland, Rick Haugland, Debi Gunion and Shari (Blaise) Kraljic; grandchildren Jennifer, Summer, Samantha, Wyatt, Kylie, Alyssa, Blake, Jordyn, Emilie, Braydon, Abby and Nathan; and siblings Robert Prescott, Jr., Marica Prescott and Paula (Andy) Waltz.
Memorial Mass 11AM, Friday, May 27, 2022 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Livonia Cemetery in Zimmerman. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
