Margaret Dianne Erickson

Margaret Dianne (Nelson) Erickson 75 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family August 11, 2022. Born January 30, 1947 to parents, Kenneth Nelson and Annabelle (Johnson) Nelson.
Survived by Daughters: DeNise (Shane) DeSmet of Ramsey, MN and Shanon Fruth of Otsego, MN Grandchildren: Sabrina, Cortney, SaVanna, Alyssa, Dylan, Domenique, Justin, Nathan, Amanda, Amy, Stephanie, Benjamin, and Hannah, and many great grandchildren. Brother and sisters Howard of Everett WA, Carol Wappula of Thief River Falls, MN and Kathy Johnson (Gary) of Fergus Falls, MN.
Proceeded in death by sons, Wade and Rett, Brothers, Dwight and Dale.
Margaret (Margie) attended Middle River High school, she lived in Blaine, Dalton, and Fergus Falls, MN and Lisbon ND. She lastly resided at Guardian Angels Senior Living in Elk River, MN.
A funeral service for family and friends is planned for Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Free Grace United, 12864 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman MN. 55398.
Flowers and/or Condolences preferred to be sent to DeNise DeSmet: 7363 Alpine Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303
