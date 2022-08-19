Margaret Dianne Erickson

Margaret Dianne (Nelson) Erickson 75 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family August 11, 2022. Born January 30, 1947 to parents, Kenneth Nelson and Annabelle (Johnson) Nelson.

Survived by Daughters: DeNise (Shane) DeSmet of Ramsey, MN and Shanon Fruth of Otsego, MN Grandchildren: Sabrina, Cortney, SaVanna, Alyssa, Dylan, Domenique, Justin, Nathan, Amanda, Amy, Stephanie, Benjamin, and Hannah, and many great grandchildren. Brother and sisters Howard of Everett WA, Carol Wappula of Thief River Falls, MN and Kathy Johnson (Gary) of Fergus Falls, MN.

