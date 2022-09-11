Margaret B. Longie

Margaret, age 84, of Elk River, passed away on September 8, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, John "Jack"; parents, Joe and Agnes (Bias); and brother, Jim.
Margaret is survived by her children, Laura Straw, Linda Longie, Jennifer (Thomas) Vollom, Julie Longie, and Tim (Laura) Longie; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly and Dee; and many other family and friends.
Margaret has been a member of the Elk River community since 1973 and was a member of the Church of Saint Andrew.
Margaret dedicated her life to the service of others as the executive director of the CAER food shelf for 27 years, as well as a volunteer for many other community organizations. In addition to her career of service, Margaret was a fun-loving individual whose smile and laugh were contagious. She loved music, and was known to be competitive, mischievous, and witty.
To know her was to love her. Margaret had a love of family, friends, faith, and life. She will be very missed by those who loved her.
Mass of Christian burial at 12:30 PM on Monday, September 19 at The Church of St. Andrew, 566 4th St., Elk River, with visitation starting at 11:30 AM. Visitation also on Sunday, September 18 from 4-7PM at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
