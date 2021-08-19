Margaret A. Swanson

Margaret Ann Swanson, age 71 of Elk River, passed away August 14, 2021 with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Douglas, and two sons Christopher and Eric Swanson. Surviving her are two sons Matt (Kim) Swanson and Ryan Swanson; three grandchildren Lucas and Nolan Swanson and Dylan Fazel; her siblings Kathy (Roland) Matt, Janet (Jeff) Bulger, and Jim (Mary) Dingley; along with several nieces, nephews and friends including her special “Gal Pals” group. Margaret retired from Northwest Bell/Qwest after 30 years of service. Funeral services 1 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids with visitation one hour prior beginning at 12 PM. Burial will follow in Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids. Luncheon to follow at Matt and Kim’s house.
