Marcia Eileen Dittbenner

On Feb. 2, 2022, our sweet mother, age 94, of Elk River, formerly of Wayzata, left us (and Alzheimer's) to dance with the angels. We hope she brought her lipstick, comb, and hearty laugh.
She was born March 1, 1927 in Sanborn, MN to Albert and Minnie Timm (Runck). Her early years on the farm gave her a love for plants and animals. When her dad leased out the farm, the family moved to town, where shy Marcia feared that she would have no friends. She needn't have worried, as she went on for the next eighty years leading a path of life-long friends with her gracious ways and her ever-present smile.
Marcia learned to play piano, cook, bake, knit, and sew to perfection, but was always on the look-out for a pick up game of kittenball. Even in her 90's, Mom needed reminders to walk (not run), and she was a terror with a water balloon!
She met and married Dad in 1947, at Mankato. They spent 4 years in Staples, MN while Dad taught. In 1953, the family moved to Wayzata, MN, where they planted their roots. Marcia jumped right in to Faculty Wives, bridge clubs, church, Girl Scouts, and anything that needed leadership! She loved her acre of land, and planted a huge garden. Mom was happiest when she had dirt under her nails, but she doled out the weeding to the kids. As we grew up, and left home, she surrendered half of the garden to install a swimming pool. Another way to entertain her friends!
After the youngest went to school, we were surprised to find out that Mom wanted to get a job. She searched around, and landed a job at CarlsonCo, then moved on to Lowell's in Wayzata.
When she retired, Mom and Dad traveled all around the world. They brought back tons of stories, photos, and souvenirs.
Sadly, her memory began to leave her, and while she was still happy and delightful, we felt the pain of losing her bit by bit. In 2009, it wasn't safe for her to be at home, so both Marcia and Arvid were moved to Elk River, MN, where they were sheltered and lovingly tended at Guardian Angels By The Lake. The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone there who touched their lives. It has been 12 years of dedicated, loving care, and the answer to our prayers. We would also like to give loving thanks to Elim Hospice for the extra care and love at the end of her life.
Marcia was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Arvid; son, Robert; sister, Frances (Roger) Hassinger and most all of her friends.
She is survived by daughters, Sandy (Ken) Millslagle, Doreen (Christopher) Baker; son, Steven (Lynn) Dittbenner; she also leaves four dearly loved grandchildren, six great-grandchildren (who certainly missed out on all of her shenanigans!); five nieces.
Gathering of Family and Friends from 2-5PM on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River. Private interment. www.daresfuneralservice.com, 763-441-1212
