Madison "Madi" Elise Weber of Elk River passed away on February 19, 2022 at the age of 24.
Madi was born on December 26, 1997 to Kris and Mike Weber. She graduated from Zimmerman High School, earned her Practical Nursing degree and was working at Guardian Angels Home Care and Hospice. She was recently accepted into the Registered Nursing Program to further her career and had many dreams yet to fulfill. She enjoyed cooking and her grandmother's love for plants.
Madi is survived by her parents; brother Brendan (Paige) LaMotte; her niece Hayden and nephews Brantley and Wyatt; grandparents Ron and Elaine LaMotte and Sandy Weber; along with her aunts, uncles and many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather Steve Weber; great-grandparents Henry and Fran LaMotte and Don and Blanche Swenson.
Memorial Service Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church, Elk River at 2:30 with visitation 1-1/2 hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
