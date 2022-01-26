Mabel Madonna Huss, 96, formerly of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully at Capri Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center on January 22, 2022, with family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Huss, of 54 years.
Mabel enjoyed traveling south for the winter, dancing, going for a Sunday drive with grandpa, and sitting on the porch having a beer.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Church in Elk River on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 12:30pm. The family will receive friends at the church an hour before the start of mass. After mass, the family invite friends to Buffalo Wild Wings in Elk River.
Private burial services will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mabel, can be made to Tranquility Hospice Memorial Fund, 149 West Central Ave., Suite C, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or St. Andrew Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
