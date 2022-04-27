Lynn Rose Secord

Lynn, age 68, of Elk River passed away at home with her family by her side on April 24, 2022. Born in Princeton, Minnesota to Tommy and Rosie Olson on October 22, 1953.
Lynn Rose enjoyed roller skating, traveling and spending time with her family. She married the love of her life Edmund Secord on May 27, 2989.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rosadel Olson; brother, Lonn Olson; grandparents, Keo and Julia DeMars, Porter and Alvetta Olson; father-in-law, Jerry Secord.
Survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Edmund; children, Valerie Olmsted (Chris), Rosadel Schmolke, Scott Borst Jr. (Cheryl), Shane Borst (Brooke), Michael Secord (Ashley); 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary Olson, Tom Olson, LaVonne Smith, Teri Ann Sipe; sister-in-law, Diane Olson; mother-in-law, Judy Secord; many special nieces and nephews and relatives.
A Celebration of Lynn Rose's life will be held on May 28th.
