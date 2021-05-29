Lyle Sylvester Lindenfelser, age 87 of Otsego, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born November 17, 1933 to Reinhold and Margaret (Michels) Lindenfelser. Lyle was baptized at St. Michael Catholic Church and received his First Communion and was confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Albert’s Catholic Church. Lyle farmed all his life on the family’s farmstead with his brother and close friend. He was a dedicated dairy farmer for many years and was often found whistling or singing while milking. On June 25, 1960, Lyle Lindenfelser and Nona Vetsch were united in Holy Matrimony at St. Michael Catholic Church. God blessed their marriage with six children: Mark, Gary, Anne, Gail, Paul and Karen. Lyle enjoyed playing cards, checking his crops on his John Deere gator, mowing lawn, and spending time with his family and friends. He was very gentle, giving, and would do anything for anyone. He had a great sense of humor, and loved joking around with his grandkids. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many! He is preceded in death by his parents, Reinhold and Margaret; and brothers, Herbert “Sonny” (MaryAnn), Orville, Ronald, Melvin. Lyle is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nona Lindenfelser of Otsego; children, Mark (Kristen) Lindenfelser of Becker, Gary (Dee) Lindenfelser of Otsego, Anne (Pat) Whittaker of Waconia, Gail (David) Blake of Otsego, Paul (Brenda) Lindenfelser of St. Michael, Karen (Jerry) Steffens of Otsego; grandchildren, Brett, Alex, Jamie (Pete), Rachel (Solly), Kenny (Angela), Sheila (Nate), Sean (Brittney), Emily, Nicole, Carl, Eric, Olivia, Adam, Alison, Max; great-grandchildren, Eli, Grace, Landon, Paige, Evan, Owen, Gavin; brothers, Glenn “Chuck” (Marge) Lindenfelser of Albertville, Eldred (Marilyn) Lindenfelser of Aitkin; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Albert’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Albert’s Catholic Church with Father Joseph Zabinski as Celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Albert’s Cemetery. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
