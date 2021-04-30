Lyle James Clemenson

Lyle Clemenson, age 85, passed away in his sleep on January 31, 2021. By his side was his wife of 65 years, Darlene, who survives him. Lyle is also survived by his children, Sabrina (John) Ryan, Rene Krieger, Danny (Mary) Clemenson; grandchildren Thomas (Ari) Ryan, Julia Krieger (Evan Vanderveer), Anna Krieger, Carl Clemenson, Nicholas Clemenson, and Nathan Clemenson; great-grandchildren Asher Ryan and Callum Ryan. Lyle is also survived by his younger sister Jane (Lloyd) DeBruycker of Dutton, Montana as well as many relatives and friends. Lyle’s parents, Carl and Clara Clemenson preceded him in death as did his older sister Olive Brandt and brothers Clary, Milan, and Lavern Clemenson and granddaughter Christina Ryan. The family requests memorials in Lyle’s memory be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Youth, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
