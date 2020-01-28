Lyle Talbot, age 82, of Dayton, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Joseph and Anna Marie (Fechner) Talbot; wife, Shirley. Lyle is survived by his children, John, Michelle Johnston and Paul; grandchildren, Michael (Kara) and Joseph (Christina); great-grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Joey, Charlie and Franklynne; brothers, Jim (Peg) and John “Scott” (Sue); other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 18380 Columbus St., Dayton. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River and one hour prior to Mass at the church. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
Lyle J. Talbot
