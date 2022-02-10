Lucy Durant

Lucia Louise Giugliano-Durant was born in 1930 to proud Italian immigrant parents Ferdinando and Elizabeth. They had made they home in Huntington Long Island, New York. Lucy was their ninth child. She was welcomed in that home by her siblings, Angelo, Theresa, Anne, Rachel, Mary, Bella, Anna and Sonny. All whom have preceded her in death. Her loving and remaining younger siblings, Lillian and Freddy filled out this eleven children home of love, passion and Italian food that became legendary. As they Americanized, their last name evolved to Juliano.
Lucy met her future husband Earl Durant in New York while he was in the service. They married in Huntington and eventually landed in his hometown of Dayton, Minnesota, where she resided for 71 years. Earl passed away in 1987.
Lucy was a Teamster Honeywell employee for 30 years.
Lucy, who due to her immense personality, passion, and fire was known to many in her world as "Big Lou." Her personality could take over the room. Her passion was her strong belief in God, her Catholic church, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her fire was in her moral compass. Long before a famous speech, she judged people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Non-negotiable.
Lucy was blessed with five children, Steve (Debbie), Jeff (Barb) Jeff passed from Covid in 2020, Rick, Don, and Daneen (Dan) Graham. Her first grandchildren Luke and Geena Graham were the absolute brightest lights of her life. Geena (Julian) Castonguay brought her great-grandchildren Carter, Julius, and Ellis who was born on her 90th birthday, making it maybe, the last, truly happiest day of her life. Steve's marriage to Debbie, brought her step-grandchildren Cameron and Sarah Lenzen, and step great-grandchildren, Preston, Emma, Aaron and Matilda. Lucy leaves behind many families and friends, special love to dear lifelong Dayton friend's Mary Eull, and Mr. Arnold LeVasseur.
Services and interment have been completed at St. John the Baptist in Dayton. Memorials to the family or flowers are equally appreciated. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
