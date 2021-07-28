Lucille Rose (Toth) Abraham

Lucille Abraham, age 97, of Elk River passed away on July 26, 2021, at Guardian Angels by the Lake. Preceded in death by husband, Walter; parents, Theresa and John Toth Sr.; siblings, Louie, Emil, Irma, Mary, and Ernie. Survived by children, Fr. Seraphim “Jim,” Jean (Tom) Rotz, and Joan (Jeff) Gongoll; grandchildren, Deanna Rotz (Anthony Schlegel), Jason (Maria) Rotz, Jarrod (Emily) Rotz, Julia (Eric) Horner, Jennifer Gongoll; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Hannah, Noah, Olivia, Mckenna, Matthew, Rachel, Marissa, Christina, Jonny, Roman, August, Logan; brother, John (Francis) Toth Jr. and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lucille grew up speaking Hungarian until she started school, and was the last surviving graduate of Elk River High School class of ‘41. Farmed along side her husband; mom had a full life with all kinds of amazing memories. She was well known for her Hungarian pastries, she was loved and respected and was always appreciated for welcoming people into her home. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 30, at St. Andrews Catholic Church (566 4th St. NW, Elk River). Visitation beginning one hour prior to start of Mass at church Friday. Private interment, St. Andrews Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Guardian Angels by the Lake or St. Andrews Church.
