Lucille "Lucy" L. Schulke

Lucille “Lucy” Leona Schulke, age 96, long-time resident of Elk River passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 22, 2020. Lucy was born May 2, 1924. She was the daughter of John and Minnie Schulke of Elk River, MN. Lucy was born the fourth child of eight. She grew up with her siblings on a farm in Elk River, and enjoyed telling stories about life on the farm. Lucy graduated from Elk River High School and held many different jobs, but spent the majority of her work-life at United Power in Elk River, MN. Lucy retired and fell in love with Estes Park during the summer months that she lived there. Lucy would be home for Christmas and carried on the Schulke tradition of gathering on Christmas Eve. In January, Lucy and her sister Lillian spent their winters in Texas. Lucy was baptized and stayed a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Nowthen, MN her whole life. She was very active in her church; treasurer of the Ladies aide, mission quilting, 40 years as a Sunday school teacher, countless hours working at Church dinners and baking cookies for the local nursing home. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents John and Minne (Ott) Schulke; brothers Elroy (Alice) Schulke and Earl Schulke; sisters Viola C. (Leonard) Wirtz, Edna (Clarence) Benson, Arlette (Orvin) Kluge and Dorothy (Mahlon) Westphal; brother-in-law Leo Olson; sisters-in-law Pearl Schulke and Bonnie Schulke She is survived by her sister Lillian Olson. Lucy was very proud of being an aunt to: Bob, Gwen, Carol, Leona, Beverly, Ted, Judy, Dick, Janet, Joann, John, Jim, David, Jeffrey, Jenny, Joe, Dawn, Chuck, Willis, Nancy, Sue, Jerry, Harry, Diane, Sheryl, and Pamela. Also 40 great nieces/nephews and 15 great-great nieces/nephews who often called her “Grandma Lucy.” Lucy loved to travel, often taking her nieces and nephews on trips all over the United States. She also went to the Holy Land, Germany, Hawaii, Alaska and the lower 48 states. Her other hobbies included collecting chicken figurines, baking, quilting, counter cross-stitch, volunteering at CAER and serving cookies at Guardian Angels Care Center. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St., Elk River. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church. Interment St. John Lutheran church cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Nowthen, MN 55330. Arrangements are in the care of Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home of Cambridge, MN. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.