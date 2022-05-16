Lucille D. Connors was born on April 22, 1928, to William and Clara (Marshik) Lewandowski on a farm in Benton County, Minnesota. She worked at Hoffman Engineering for 23 years in the factory and before that was a schoolteacher in a one room school.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Cary (Jeff Bonds), Ann Marie (Dennis Thielen); grandchildren, Tyanna (Jeremy) Bastien, Christine (Mark) Eilitz, Jeffery (Lexy) Bonds; great-grandchildren, Eva Bastien, Alexa Bastien, Greylen, and Paige Eilitz; two siblings, Robert and Mary Jane (James) Suess. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara; husband, Joseph Williams; son, William Joseph at birth; brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters, sisters-in-law, Frank Sr., Linda Davis, Edward, Isabella (Edward) Jedlicki, (Harley) Stuart, John, Johanna (Orville) Nouska, Frances (Melvin) Eskelson, Carl, Ambrose (Constance Puffel); special friend, Janet Arntsen, Donna Mae (Henry), Edward (Ruth Starr) Connors; son-in-law, Thomas Cary; nieces and nephews, Shelia Lewandowski, Frank V. Lewandowski Jr., Joseph Kipka, Eugene Nouska, Thomas Lewandowski, and Rock Lewandowski.
Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:30 PM, St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Morrill, MN. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
