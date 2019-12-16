Louise Adeline Mulvaney (Brennan), age 91, Mayor of “Mulvaneyville,” and resident of Elk River, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. The oldest child of Frank and Clara Brennan, Louise married Virgil “Red” Mulvaney in 1947. After living in Crookston and then Fergus Falls, they moved to Elk River in 1953. She became actively involved with St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and all 13 of their children attended St. Andrew’s School. Louise was a devoted volunteer at the church, school and many other organizations. Louise would make time for anyone. She especially enjoyed bowling in the women’s league. To family and friends, she will be remembered for her Catholic faith, hard work, homemade bread, caramel rolls, and thousands of pumpkin breads baked in cans. She is survived by her children, Catherine (Gary) Carruthers, Virginia, Michael (Sharon), D. Thomas, Janette (Bob) Blount, Kevin, Mary (Chuck) Mulvaney-Kemp, Timothy (Stephen Kozuch), Elizabeth (Michael) Gentz, Denise, Gary, Todd (Maria) and daughter-in-law Anne Mulvaney. She is further survived by 22 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, four sisters, one brother, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Mark, her parents, three sisters and two brothers. The family would like to express special thanks to Guardian Angels by the Lake staff for their patience and understanding as Mom grew closer to meeting God. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, December 18 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River with a prayer time at 4:30. Visitation is also one hour before the 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River on Thursday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Louise’s name to CAER Food Shelf or St. Andrew’s Catholic Church are preferred. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Louise Adeline Mulvaney
To send flowers to the family of Louise Mulvaney, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 18
Visitation
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Visitation begins.
Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
566 4th St. NW
Elk River, MN 55330
566 4th St. NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Visitation begins.
Dec 19
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, December 19, 2019
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
566 4th St. NW
Elk River, MN 55330
566 4th St. NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.