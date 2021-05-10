Loren Simpson, age 72 of Elk River, passed away due to Covid on May 8, 2021. Survived by wife Jette; children Dawn (Brian), Wade, Jake (Taylor) and Adam (Patty); five grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and sisters Sil and Janet (Bob). Memorial service 11 a.m., Friday, May 14 with visitation at 10 a.m. at Gateway Church, 13913 185th Ave. NW, Elk River. Memorials preferred in Loren’s name to CAER Food shelf. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
