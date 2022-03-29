Lois Swanson

Lois Blacklock Swanson, age 99, died peacefully on March 29, 2022 in Edina, MN.
Lois Blacklock Swanson was born October 30, 1922 of Leslie Hugh Blacklock Sr. and Almira Emma (Womack) Blacklock, grew up in Moose Lake, MN and for the last few decades made her home in Elk River, MN, where she made lifelong friendships.
Lois was very active, belonging to a writing group, taught aerobics, and was part of dance group called the Foxy Trotters and was on the Elk River Arts Council.
Preceded in death by her brother Leslie Hugh Blacklock, Jr., husband Lyle Swanson, daughters Heidi Swanson-Solberg and Susan Kalinoff, and grandson Shane Swanson.
She is survived by her daughter D'Lis Schmidt and sons Kim Swanson (Pat Gleason), Mark Swanson, son-in-law Dan Solberg; nephew Craig (Honey)Blacklock; as well as many grandchildren and friends.
The family wishes to thank The Waters of Edina, Dr. Nash, and Grace Hospice for providing Lois with excellent care.
Memorial service to be held at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis at 1:00 on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Donations on her behalf can be made to Guardian Angels Senior Services.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.