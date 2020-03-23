Lois Rae Tucker (Lange)(Estum), age 73, passed away at home peacefully with her husband, son and daughter holding her hands on March 12, 2020. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Ray; son Niklaus Lange; daughter Andrea Biebel; stepsons Chris Tucker and Brian (Shayna) Tucker; grandson Alexander Biebel; granddaughter Ella Biebel; step grandson Kenley Tucker; step granddaughter Samara Tucker; step grandson Arland Tucker; sisters Charlotte (deceased) (Tony) LaSelle, Kay (Gerald) Lembeck, Betty (Richard) Belanger, Bernadette Shewmake (deceased), Barbara Riebe, Mary (Rand) Madson; brothers David Estum, Robert Estum, George (Pat) Hilyar, James Hilyar, Pete (Pam) Hilyar, Sonny (Tammy) Hilyar. All whom knew her will always remember how much she had the capacity to love, to light up a room with her personality, her unmatched capability to fight for the will to live, and is now in the hands of God. Details regarding a celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
