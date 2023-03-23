Lois M. (Ley) Lundemo

Lois M. (Ley) Lundemo of Watkins, Elk River, and Bloomington, MN passed peacefully at her home March 17, 2023, following a worsening of aortic stenosis, at the age of 96.

Lois graduated from nurse's training at St. Catherine's College and later received her Bachelor's degree in Public Health from the U of M. She then became the first school nurse in Elk River in 1964 where she worked for almost 20 years.

