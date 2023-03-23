Lois M. (Ley) Lundemo of Watkins, Elk River, and Bloomington, MN passed peacefully at her home March 17, 2023, following a worsening of aortic stenosis, at the age of 96.
Lois graduated from nurse's training at St. Catherine's College and later received her Bachelor's degree in Public Health from the U of M. She then became the first school nurse in Elk River in 1964 where she worked for almost 20 years.
Themes of Lois' life were faith, service, and creativity, and the three often intertwined. She provided countless hours of support to her church and community and received numerous awards for volunteer work, saying she "just did it because it was needed." She made over 1,000 quilts for family, friends and charity. Music filled her life, whether she was singing, playing the piano or violin, or listening to 'the golden oldies.' She and John loved to travel, including their honeymoon to Lake Louise, seeing both coasts by 1965 and a trip to Europe.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Kelly Ley; brother Roland Ley; and daughter Rose (Lundemo) Bixenman.
Missing her dearly are her son, Luke (Charlotte) Lundemo; daughter, Mary (Marv) Handt; grandchildren, Tao (Persephone) Lundolos, Amy (Jeremy) Ahern, Maya (Chris) Weilundemo Ott, Claire (Kevin) Freking, Kevin (Carly) Handt, and Steven (Vanessa Forsman) Handt; nine great grandchildren; her sisters, Cleo Holmin and Rita Kinsella; and countless nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation held on Friday, March 24th at 10:00am at St. Edward's Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment will take place at the Church of St. Anthony in Watkins at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
