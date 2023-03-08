Lloyd John Belanger of Milaca, formerly Zimmerman, Minnesota, passed away on March 7, 2023 at the age of 87.
Lloyd was born on July 14, 1935, to Frank and Zudora (Draper) Belanger in the Village of Elk River. He grew up in the Elk River/Zimmerman area and attended school in Elk River, Minnesota.
On October 13, 1956, Lloyd married Georgene Kline in Elk River, Minnesota. They built a home in Zimmerman, and eventually purchased a farm outside of town where they lived until Georgenes' passing. Lloyd then moved to Milaca and lived with his son Scott.
Lloyd worked for Nickerson's farm in his youth, Walt Goldenman in Zimmerman, and retired from Hoffman Engineering in Anoka, Minnesota. While working full time at Hoffman, Lloyd also worked on his dairy farm.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Georgene; sisters, Barbara, Rosemary, Marion, and Molloy; brothers, Frankie and Michael.
He is survived by his children, Debra, Scott (Connie), Victoria, Vincent (Kimberly); eight grandchildren;11 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Jo Ann).
Per Lloyds' request, no services or celebration of life will be held. Everyone that knew Lloyd can just picture him as he said "Hell, they didn't come and visit me when I was alive, they don't need to come see me when I'm dead." He will be cremated, and his ashes interned with Georgene.
In remembrance of Lloyd, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice or send a bouquet of flowers to a loved one to enjoy.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.