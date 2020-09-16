Lloyd J. Lindenfelser

Lloyd Joseph Lindenfelser, 84 of Elk River, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1936 in Albertville, MN. Lloyd honorably served in the United States Air Force. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane (Koelfgen); three children: Joni, Julie and Joe; three grandchildren: Mitch, Josie and Tessa; daughter-in-law Teresa; brothers: Jerry, Robert (Judy), Bill, Tom and Jim (Terry) Lindenfelser; sister-in-laws, Mary and Virginia Lindenfelser; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary (Anibas) Lindenfelser; brothers: Donald and Vern Lindenfelser; father and mother-in-law, James and Anne (Sloss) Koelfgen; sister-in-law, Corrine Lindenfelser and brother-in-law, Donald Koelfgen. Celebration of Life open house on October 4, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elk River American Legion.
