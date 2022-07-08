Linnea Marcella McRae

Linnea McRae, age 88 of Elk River, passed away on July 3, 2022.
Born January 29, 1934 in Plainview, MN, Winona County to parents Eduard Roosevelt and Myrtle Gertrude (Larson) Kleiber. She resided at Plainview, MN until age 4; then moved to Goodhue, MN. Linnea graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1951. After graduation, she went to work for the MN State Employment Service at Red Wing. On September 4, 1953, she married Donald R. McRae. Shortly after, they moved to St. Paul, MN where Don attended Dunwoody and Linnea transferred to the St. Paul local office of the MN State Employment Service. Later she transferred to the State offices of the Employment Service. The family lived in Kennewick and Richland, WA before moving back to Elk River. Linnea worked at the Elk River Senior High School and the Elk River Police Department before retirement.
Linnea was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Don McRae; children Vickie Lynn (Timothy Dehn), John Eduard McRae (Pam Lindenfelser), and Tamara Jo (Doug Edwards); grandchildren Gabriel Joseph Dehn (Sarah), Karin Linnea (Mike Moffat), Anne Marie Dehn, Joshua Edward Charest, Kayla May (Rich Gannon) and their daughter Hartlyn, Cassandra Lynn (Chris Hill) and their children Madison, Brooklin, Jolin, Charlie, Quinn, and Lincoln, Krystal Marie (Matt Henderson) and their daughter Ryleigh; sister Ellen DeMae (Kleiber) Stoltz; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service honoring Linnea will be held at 11AM with visitation one hour prior to service on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St. NW, Elk River. Memorials preferred to Elk River Lutheran Church Building Fund. Arr. by Dare's Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
