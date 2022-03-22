Lindsay A. Wrubel

Lindsay, age 36, of Elk River, MN passed away suddenly on March 18, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father James; sister Kelly Ewald; father-in-law Gregory; and loving grandparents.
She is survived by her mother Brenda (Bashford) Wouczyna; husband James; sons Henrik and Thomas; sister Nicole (Zack) Pines; sister-in-law Jennifer (Dustin) Kaupp; brother-in-law Nathan Wrubel; nephews Bradley, Richard, and William; nieces Kami and Brooklyn; mother-in-law Barbara Wrubel; and was loved by many other family members and friends.
Lindsay graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2003 and the University of Michigan in 2008. She then married the love of her life, James in 2010. She was a devoted and loving mother to her sons. Lindsay had an infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor. She had a warm presence, was a caretaker and always put the needs of others first.
Visitation held from 5-8PM, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River and one hour prior to Mass at Church of St. Andrew, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM, Friday, March 25. To view the live stream please go to this site https://vimeo.com/690559410.
As Lindsay was passionate about child abuse prevention, the family requests memorials be made in Lindsay's name to Project Ignite Light.
