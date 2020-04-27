Mom, aka Linda Mellen, gently laid aside her body on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Mom continues to inspire life and love in all of those she touched, and in the movement, stories and lives of her siblings, spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. The power of her spirit and her smile just grew too big for her little body to contain. Mom’s story features far too many adventures to name, but some highlights include her studies at Mankato West, Macalester College, and MSU Mankato. As an explorer she lived (and also studied) in Hawaii, traveled across Europe, explored Israel on two occasions, went on several road-trips out west, and more recently traveled the country and volunteered as campsite host with Dad (aka Michael Mellen, her beloved husband). She was an avid lover of animals, especially dogs, and especially Airdales - the Mascot of the family and of her life. Mom’s spiritual life was her foundation, embodied by her qualities of trust, honesty, tolerance, gentleness, joy, defenselessness, generosity, patience, faithfulness, and open-mindedness. She was truly a teacher of God. Mom learned and taught that the great deceiver of the world is form, and that true vision comes from the recognition of underlying content. In that she was among rare company indeed, for she ultimately taught that the only meaningful content is love. In the end, she became the embodiment of that lesson. No story of Mom would be complete without specifically mentioning her kids, the pride of her life which had no limit. In addition to her two home-grown (Mavis and Avraham), her life became exponentially richer 33 years ago with the addition of five more (Carrie Anne Wilde, Shana Jackson, Stacy Conway, Tamara, and Sheldon), a sibling group that added so much bounty to her garden that she could hardly cease to show it off. She never missed an opportunity to share the treasure she discovered in that garden, as anyone who knew her can attest. This then was the form of her treasure, which she so generously and selflessly shared with the world, and the love that was and is the content will continue on in her honor and her memory. We love you so much, Mom. You are missed terribly, even though we know you remain with us, offering your gentle and comforting hand to help us through this sad and painful world, so that we too can continue to learn and teach the lesson of love which you knew by heart.
