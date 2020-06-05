Linda M. Hauan

Linda Marie Hauan, 62, of Elk River, MN passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN to Donald and Darlene Kankelfitz. She married Harvey Hauan on November 12, 1985. She worked for Hoffman Engineering for many years and was the ultimate hard worker. She loved wildlife, bird watching, flower gardens, and trips to the Black Hills and Las Vegas. She is survived by her husband Harvey; daughter Susie (Joe) Sorensen; son Jesse (Renee) Hauan; grandson Maxwell; sisters Laurie Kimlinger and Cyndi Thomas; brothers David, Donald, Ronald Kankelfitz and special nephew Mike (Jessica) Kankelfitz. Private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Church in Dayton, MN. Gathering will be held at a later date.

