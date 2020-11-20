Linda K. Barthel, age 60 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 due to Alzheimer’s Disease. Survived by her parents, Rolland and Marnette Barthel; brothers, Gary (Amy) and Steven (Julie) and nieces and nephews. Linda graduated from Elk River High School and North Hennepin Technical where she studied cabinet making; Linda also graduated from the University of MN with a degree in housing and rehabilitation. She was employed by the city of Anoka for several years before moving to the city of Blaine where she worked as a housing specialist for 12 years. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River. Interment at St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Dare’s Funeral Service, 763-441-1212.
