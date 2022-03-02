Leroy "Stub" Kenneth Sharp

Stub was born in Joliet, IL, on October 15, 1942. He moved with his family to Worthington, MN where he grew up and graduated from Worthington High School in 1960.
Soon after, Stub enlisted and proudly served his country in the US Navy. Following his service, he went to Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis and joined the IBEW Local 292. While raising his family in Rogers, MN, he was a volunteer with the Rogers Fire Department. He also was active with his church, and he enjoyed family vacations, spending time with his wife, Cathy, his children, grandchildren, and his brothers.
After his retirement, Stub and Cathy moved to The Villages in Florida, where he took up golf, even had a hole-in-one!
Stub fought a courageous battle with lymphoma, and on February 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, he was called to heaven.
Stub was preceded in death by his parents John and Adeline Sharp and his older brother Daryl Sharp.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Cathy Sharp; sons Brad Sharp (Julie), Keith Sharp (Shannon), and Brent Fournier, and his daughter Jen Stowe (Ethan); and 12 grandchildren.
We all miss him and his knack of putting a smile on the faces of those he met.
The family will be hosting a celebration of Stub's life on April 1, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Rogers Community Room located at 21201 Memorial Drive in Rogers, MN.
