LeRoy Ervin Claassen of Becker, Minnesota has passed away at the age of 72 on December 2, 2022 surrounded by his children. Lee was born October 10, 1950 in Milaca, Minnesota to Ervin and Arlene Claassen.
He graduated from Elk River High School in 1968 and built his own home ten years later in Becker, Minnesota where he lived the rest of his life. Lee worked for Sinclair, Lefebvre & Sons, and Wayne Transport for most of his life has a truck driver.
Lee was an avid outdoorsman he enjoyed deer hunting, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, riding his Harley, and driving his side by side around his hunting land. He was always there with a helping hand for anybody who needed it. He will truly be missed.
Lee is survived by his children and grandchildren, Angela (Jeff) Welle and their children Luke and Landon, Chad (Mandy) Claassen and their children Lane and Vayda, Dayna Claassen and her children Brooklyn, Lily and Sloane. Lee is also survived by Shirlee (Alan) Hoebelheinrich, JoAnne (Joe) Warren, Roger (Debby) Berggren and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held December 12, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, Minnesota. Visitation will be at 1 pm with services at 3 pm.
