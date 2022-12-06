LeRoy Ervin Claassen of Becker, Minnesota has passed away at the age of 72 on December 2, 2022 surrounded by his children. Lee was born October 10, 1950 in Milaca, Minnesota to Ervin and Arlene Claassen.

He graduated from Elk River High School in 1968 and built his own home ten years later in Becker, Minnesota where he lived the rest of his life. Lee worked for Sinclair, Lefebvre & Sons, and Wayne Transport for most of his life has a truck driver.

