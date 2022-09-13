LeRoy Anderson, 82 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
On April 5, 1940, he was born to Harry and Johanna Anderson in Winnebago, MN, youngest of four children. There he graduated from Winnebago High School. LeRoy served in the Navy, he was stationed on the West Coast which included a tour of Japan and the Philippines on the USS Jason repair ship. He is a lifelong member of the American Legion Post #560 in Zimmerman, MN. LeRoy married Patricia Waldner on September 11, 1963, and settled in Zimmerman, MN to raise their four children. LeRoy worked for Onan and retired after 46 years of service. In 1973, LeRoy was asked by Walt Harrison to fill the Livonia Township Clerk position, years later he was recognized for his 28 years of service to the community through elected government leadership. He was committed to making Zimmerman and Livonia Township a better place for all residents.
LeRoy is survived by his wife Pat; children Arlen Anderson, Troy (Penny) Anderson, Darcy Scharpen (Jim), and Mark (Carrie) Anderson; sister Rachel Leonard; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with many friends and relatives.
Celebration of Life will be held for LeRoy on September 24, 2022, from 1-5pm at the American Legion Post #560 in Zimmerman, MN.
