Leonard “Lenny” Wirtz, 94, died peacefully on June 6, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents and seven siblings. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Wirtz; children, Linda (Max) Garrison, Vicki (Tim) Hiller, Connie (Bob) Wirtz, Lenny (Patty) and John; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Lenny was born August 20,1925 in Minneapolis, MN to William and Margaret (Schroeder) Wirtz. He was a World War II Veteran. He served in the Army for the 11th Airborne as a paratrooper from 1943 to 1946. In 1949, he married Helen Seppenen, the love of his life. He loved bowling, horseshoes, pool, bean bags, dancing and playing cards. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
